CCP’s Co-conspirators in the US Are the Force Covering Up the Truth About the Virus

In the June 11, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo revealed that the CCP’s co-conspirators in the U.S. and around the world are the greatest force behind the cover-up of the truth about the virus, and that because Dr. Lawrence Sellin knew the horrifying truth behind it, he chose not to stay in the U.S. He said that the CCP virus had killed millions of people around the world, so it would be impossible for them to hide the truth anymore. He told his fellow fighters not to feel anxious because the CCP will for sure die when the truth about the virus is exposed, and no one can stop that from happening. He also said that letting these people expose themselves in front of the truth of the virus can only do good to the New Federal State of China and the Whistleblower Movement.