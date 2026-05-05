No ships dare cross Hormuz amid tensions. Captain of ship sitting in Gulf of Hormuz

No ships dare cross Hormuz amid tensions — ship captain

A captain of a merchant vessel stranded in the Persian Gulf says shipping traffic has effectively halted as Iran defies Trump's demands.

💬 “We have a clear instruction… do not pass the Strait of Hormuz… none of the ships will try to become a hero until it is officially declared safe,” he said.

According to the captain, crews are waiting for formal confirmation of safe passage, with companies unwilling to risk vessels without clear security guarantees.

🔒 Trump's all-caps tantrums still can't open the strait.