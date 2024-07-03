Joe Biden asked to step aside in race for US president

Congressman Lloyd Doggett has become the first sitting Democratic lawmaker to call on Joe Biden to step aside in the race for the US presidency. It follows a critical review by some in the Democrat Party of the president's performance during his first debate with Republican rival Donald Trump - but Biden's team says he has no plans to walk away. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's sentencing following his conviction in his hush-money trial will be delayed until September.

