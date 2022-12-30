Quo Vadis





Dec 29, 2022

In this video we share A Ukrainian Christmas Miracle.





On December 23, the Russians shelled the center of Kherson from Grady.





Two rockets flew into the Catholic church, which was full of people at that moment, but did not explode.





One fell and broke in half, the other stuck to the wall.





This was told by the Catholic bishop of the Odessa-Simferopol diocese, Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk , during the Christmas vigil mass.





This was reported by the information site of the Catholic Church in Ukraine, saying that it has already registered many miraculous cases occurring in the territory of the diocese, which includes the cities of Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv.





This bishop has already testified about this.





"God commands. One shoots, but God controls that rocket, " said the bishop.





"Many Catholics fast every Friday on bread and water for victory, for their soldiers.





The City of Kherson was heavily bombed on Friday, December 23rd.





After that, our priest calls and says that two rockets fell on the church.





Everyone was in church.





People were cleaning and preparing: children, women, two priests.





They were getting ready for Christmas and… none of these rockets exploded, they just left holes in the roof.





None of the bombs exploded.





Isn't that God's grace? '





This means that if we pray, if we trust in God, God controls the rockets", pointed out Bishop Szyrokoradiuk.





The Ukrainian Catholic Church reminds that on December 24, 10 people died and 55 were injured in Kherson due to Russian bombing, but not in this church.





The Holy Father Pope Francis continues to focus his prayers on the needs of the victims of the war.





Pope Francis used his Christmas address from a balcony overlooking a crowded Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday to call for “concrete gestures of solidarity” with besieged Ukrainians living through the holiday “in the dark and cold, far from their homes due to the devastation caused by 10 months of war. ”





Lamenting that the “icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity” in an era scarred by a “grave famine of peace, ” Francis meditated in his 10th Urbi et Orbi; or “to the city and to the world;" Christmas blessing on the birth of Jesus as a symbol of peace.





Original text at: medjugorje-news.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOzY0_VmBGQ