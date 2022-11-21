'BlueTRUTH' Documentary – A Deep Dive Into The “Vaxxed” MAC Address Phenomenon!!!

Dr. Pedro Chavez Zavala, President of COMUSAV Mexico released this truly fascinating documentary back in June 2022. It provides VERY strong evidence that the “vaxxed” have essentially been injected with auto-assembling electronic devices which transmit and receive over Bluetooth. It seems the “vaxxed” can also shed this nanotechnology to the unvaccinated and the PCR tests were also used to install these devices into people.

NOTE: Please watch this documentary in full 1080p so you can actually see Dr. Chavez's filmed laptop screen better as he detects the MAC addresses.





