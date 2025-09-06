The BIGGEST Identity Theft In History | Relics Of Truth

How the True Israelites Became Europe, While Impostors Stole Their Legacy - For centuries, the world has been deceived. Modern claimants to the title of “God’s chosen people” are impostors—descendants of Edom (Esau) and Canaan, who infiltrated Judea, intermarried, and usurped Israel’s legacy. The truth? The real Israelites are the European peoples—scattered among the nations as prophesied. Historical records confirm it: • The Assyrians deported the 12 tribes, who migrated west as Celts, Scythians, and Goths—the ancestors of modern Europeans. • The remnant in Judea corrupted their bloodline through intermarriage with Edomites, Samaritans, and foreign tribes. • Herod the Edomite burned genealogies to hide his true origins before slaughtering Bethlehem’s infants. Jesus exposed these frauds: “You are of your father, the devil” (John 8:44). They rejected Him, murdered the prophets, and brought divine judgment upon Jerusalem in 70 AD. True Israelites—the Christians—fled, while the impostors faced God’s wrath. Now, these same usurpers dominate global power structures, masquerading as the “chosen people” while suppressing the truth. The Bible warns: “They shall call them the border of wickedness, and the people against whom the Lord hath indignation forever.” (Malachi 1:4) The time has come to reclaim our stolen heritage.

Release Date: 2020

...............

🔗 All Credit To Relics Of Truth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQCJC6xTGPE

...............

Mirrored - Just a Dude

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!