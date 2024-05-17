Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Grid-Down Scenarios with Chris Underwood
channel image
LibertyNow
0 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

Chris Underwood is a dystopian fiction writer, prepper, and the author of The Cold Winter grid-down series. The dystopian future genre began to interest him a dozen years ago after noticing trends and seeing things between the lines. Where the future will actually lead is hard to predict, but open and educated discussion always has value.


In this episode, we discuss various grid-down scenarios and what we can do to prepare for them.


Check Show Notes for extras we discussed on this episode:

https://libertynow.com/grid-down-scenarios-with-chris-underwood/

Keywords
preppingsurvivalempsolar flaregrid-downchris underwood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket