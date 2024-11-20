Multiple Reports: Fox News Says The Earth Is Flat

..... I have not verified this but it's obvious something along these lines was said.... I'd assume it was just some guest, on one of their shows, who knows the earth is flat, and maybe gave a few bullet points as such, and whoever the host was, either outright agreed, or acknowledged it as a real possibility..... and this went through the grapevine to eventually become "Fox News said"... I've heard at least 10 unrelated people stating it just like that, they just straight out saiy, "Fox News said the earth is flat", just like this woman says here... and note she's a globe earth person, and she has always thought flat earth people were crazy... until now. Now she just knows, flat earthers were right all along. That's the sense I get. She now knows, the earth is flat, and it's all because Fox News "said so".

Wow. I'm just now realizing the power of that....even if it's not true, at all, the rumor alone, that it's true, will flip more people in a single week, than I could on my own, in an entire year. Well, 2 or 3 years, anyway. Ok ok, more than I could sway, in my entire lifetime, that is, if I had 2 life times.

But then again, now that I'm thinking, I wouldn't be surprised if that Fox News person regularly surfs Brighteon, they know they aren't going to get any real truth among their own ilk... so yes, they were likely surfing and came upon a video I posted, one with description commentary no doubt... and that was it, the rest is history, as the news sweeps across the world.

That's probably just how it happened. Wow. Instead of schooling Mike Adams, I hooked a Fox News reporter, who in turn, is informing the world. Did I say wow already, yes I did, let me say it backwards then... wow. Looks like Mike Adams will truly be, one of the last to know. ... he was talking about transforming Mar's atmosphere just today, with earth's smuggled atmosphere, transported via rocket ship, little by little, over decades, until Mar's atmosphere is similar to earth's. Wow to the hundredth power, and he's a scientist. He thinks that's a doable scenario, actually in play already, with CO2 already skimmed off, in storage, underground, awaiting Elon's space ships to take all this, air, to Mars.

No one is doing any such thing Mike, you're sources should be harshly questioned for telling you something that cannot be true. People simply do not commit resources in such a manner, for things that are of a fantasy land. Like making jackets for unicorns, no body is going to be doing that, not even underground. Look at any amateur, non-software-influenced, telescope, and you can see for yourself, Mar's is not a physical mass of solid rock that you can walk on. like NASA tells you.

Man, has no one seriously told you any of this? You are under a very very deep spell Mike, you should really do something about it... it's maximum cringe, a scientist acting like a non-scientist... it's frankly quite pitiful and rather disgusting, actually, especially as a preacher of a church, when you've already shown who your true god is... it's NASA. You have unconditional faith in NASA, you worship them more than any other, repeating their lies every time one turns around and turns you on. Absolutely you do. And yes, disgust and pity are righteous and fitting sentiments, in this regard, and it would be a dis-service to humanity, for me to to say otherwise, or anything less. You have locked your brain tight. It can not grow meaningfully from that point on. Your mind will stagnate. Then rot. Then the worms will come. And they will feast.