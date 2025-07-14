BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Toxic-Left Courts Civil War With Calls For Blood & Violence
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
87 views • 1 day ago

For years, the political Left has warned of a looming right-wing insurrection—but what if the real threat is coming from within their own ranks? A revealing Axios report uncovers a growing fury among far-Left Democrats and their base, many of whom are openly flirting with violence and chaos to achieve their goals. Driven by Marxist ideology and backed by billionaire donors, this radical faction rejects civility, embraces spectacle, and pressures lawmakers to take extreme, even illegal, action. Some Democrats are sounding the alarm, but the calls for “blood,” “gasoline,” and revolutionary confrontation are getting louder. As accusations against conservatives mount, it’s time to ask: who’s really dragging the nation toward civil unrest—and why aren’t more people willing to name the toxic-Left as the source?


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/toxic-left-courts-civil-war-with

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratscivil warpoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeneomarxismmarxist agendaleftist violencesoros fundingtoxic lefttoxic left exposedradical left unmaskedpolitical projectiondemocrat extremismmob rule threat
