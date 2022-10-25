My Experience With CIRS, TILT, Fungal Infections & "COVID19" - (Part2)

Please See Description -
Part1 - https://www.brighteon.com/347d9117-2bbe-4623-827b-bc9298042329
Just sharing my experience for educational purposes. This is not medical
advice. Please consult a licensed physician especially if using
pharmaceutical drugs for instruction on how to avoid negitave
interactions with other topical & ingested substances. The audio is
continuous throughout the video with some two minute intermissions
inbetween individual parts of the the entire recording. The audio has
been enhanced but some parts of the recording are hard to understand on
mobile device speakers so if interested consider downloading the audio
then play it on high quality speakers or headphones. Most all the
information that helped me that i mentioned in this recording is posted
in the descriptions of all the videos posted previously on this channel
that can be saved by using screenshots i cannot fit all of the links
here in the discription of this video. Searching these topics on video
hosting sites like bitchute and other newtech platforms, pubmed,
sciencedirect, researchgate & multiple search engines & video
search engines can provide alot more information on the topics discussed
in this audio podcast. The audio provided here is not intended to diagnose, prevent,
cure, treat or reverse disease it is simply a result of many years &
countless hours of research by hundreds of doctors, scientists and other
content creators aswell as my own personal experience.
Many Essential Oils Are Harmful To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian Before Directly Or indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance. Ivermectin USP Pharmaceutical Drug Pills made for humans are possibly available from Dr. Ben Marble's, Dr. Stella's & Dr. Syed Haider's websites upon approved prescription after a approved application for treatment aswell as possibly from your licensed medical doctor upon request for a prescription. Ivermectin that is made for veterinary purposes & unlicensed online pharmacies is highly likley not safe for humans. Many Essential Oils Are Harmful To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian Before Directly Or indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance.
People that have severe infection with parasites can experience herximer
reactions with Anti Parasitic substances that can happen with any
infection always work with a licensed healthcare provider for
instruction & reseach the precautions & interactions with foods,
supplements & other drugs.
__
Food Combination Chart -
https://archive.ph/63g47
__
Fruit Combination Chart -
https://archive.ph/Q6CQm
__
Sodium Levels Chart -
https://archive.ph/kTk1w
__
La Quinta Columna's Rumble Channel Is Back Up - https://rumble.com/c/LaQuintaColumna
__
( https://www.orwell.city/p/archivo.html?m=1 )
__
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
__
LQC - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TqwQBAPngf3g/
_
( I am not financially affiliated with
any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded
to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )
cheers people ! this video is available to anyone for free to
download, save & share. If it is reposted please consider providing
the source link and discription posted here.
the cover artwork for this audio podcast was produced by me in 2020 using several different computer programs i may post more of my art in the future.
My video editor would not process the long video
so i just posted the audio instead, i said i would post all my notes
though i talked about almost everything that is discussed in my notes in
this video & brighteon now thankfully provides a mp3 download
button now so im just going to share this instead so its easier to
listen to this than read hundreds of pages of text if interested. I
tried to upload it in one part but it was to long to be posted here so i
edited it again into two parts.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.