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Shocking Wartime Crimes Hidden: Thousands of Young Brave Americans Died For Lies
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101 views • February 08, 2022
America's war in Afghanistan was basically the biggest scam in world history. We spent $2.3 trillion dollars over twenty years to build a democracy, and then we turned it over to the Taliban, along with a billion dollars worth of military equipment. The entire time, defense contractors were collecting fat paydays; State Department hacks collected achievement stars while propagandizing Afghans with feminism; and our troops were ordered by terrible generals to ally with warlords and ignore the raping of young boys on our own bases.
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