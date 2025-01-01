What Is This Mystery Fog?

Have you recently experienced the "Mystery Fog"?

There is a big uptick in reports of people getting sick from these encounters with this fog.

Reports are now coming in from coast to coast, more than half the US States. The phenomenon is even being reported in the UK.

There are video clips being shared from all over, showing a thick fog that has a funny smell to it. Shortly after coming in contact with the fog, people have reported chest congestion, feeling like they have the flu and not being able to sleep.

Are you experiencing any of this?

If so, let us know what state or location. Also leave as much detail as you can in the comments.

I will update with any new findings on the live shows. Mon-Wed-Fri at 9pm est.

#Breaking #MysteryFog #News #Fog





Learn More: https://www.facebook.com/australianfreeindependentpressnetwork/videos/1400159084676666/





https://x.com/Truthpolex/status/1874063262431797316





https://www.wtsp.com/article/weather/weather-impact/fog-weather-impact-tampa-bay-area/67-52031121-aa99-4799-9931-ed0f450273e3





https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/meteorology/what-s-behind-minnesota-s-recent-streak-of-fog/ar-AA1wJg2x





Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos