Why the devil is NOT a scary red monster - AUTHENTIC with Shawn Boonstra

What do you imagine when you think of the devil? A lot of people think he's a red-skinned monster with horns, sharp teeth, and a pitchfork. But it turns out that image is rooted in pagan mythology—not the Bible. In this episode, AUTHENTIC host Shawn Boonstra talks about what the devil really looks like and why you should care.





Website: vop.com/authentic

About Authentic:

Host Shawn Boonstra makes it easy to understand how philosophy and biblical principles can help you live an authentic life in the 21st century.









We talk about real existential questions—stuff that everybody wonders about: the meaning of life, purposeful living, the nature of human existence, the thoughts of great philosophers and how those have impacted our culture and how we live—the nature of love, relationships, emotions, self-awareness . . . But most of all, we explore what it means to live an authentic human existence.









New episodes on Saturdays. Watch on YouTube and a growing list of North American TV networks and stations.



