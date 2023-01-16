Create New Account
UTERUS TRANSPLANTS so biological men can 'feel like a woman' and give birth
January 16, 2022


Alicyn Simpson (a tranny) who works as the University of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital’s Community Navigator for Gender and Sexual Development Program (in the hospital’s Department of Pediatrics) calls for LIVE UTERUS TRANSPLANTS so biological men can 'feel like a woman' and give birth.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25rt3s-uterus-transplants-so-biological-men-can-feel-like-a-woman-and-give-birth.html


