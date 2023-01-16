Russia Ukraine Updates
January 16, 2022
Alicyn Simpson (a tranny) who works as the University of Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital’s Community Navigator for Gender and Sexual Development Program (in the hospital’s Department of Pediatrics) calls for LIVE UTERUS TRANSPLANTS so biological men can 'feel like a woman' and give birth.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v25rt3s-uterus-transplants-so-biological-men-can-feel-like-a-woman-and-give-birth.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.