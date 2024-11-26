Riccardo Bosi: Trump Cabinet Picks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump’s “Dream Team”
* It’s revealing evil.
* Watch the show and laugh.
* DJT is picking people; they stand up; the world attacks them; and the filth starts to get revealed.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (26 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5t2umh-australiaone-party-the-green-room-26-november-2024-800pm-aedt.html