Perpetrators are constantly trying to murder me with Directed Energy Weapons 2025-03-21 12-34

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To support me with crypto:
https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety
Or Skype prologic999 to donate cash or to make a video together
17 Essential Oils For Dizziness - Your Health Remedy
https://www.yourhealthremedy.com/health-tips/essential-oils-for-dizziness/
Top 5 Essential Oils for Vertigo & Dizziness- Natural Vertigo Relief
https://essentialoilexperts.com/essential-oils-for-vertigo/
Yes, President Trump shared an anti-LGBT ‘Pink Triangle' from the Nazi era • FRANCE 24 English - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pllRsV6o24o
Rife Frequency List
https://altered-states.net/barry/newsletter135/frequencies.htm
Donald Trump and fascism - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_Trump_and_fascism#Anti-democratic_sentiment_and_illiberalism
Nazi concentration camp badge - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_concentration_camp_badge
Haavara Agreement - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haavara_Agreement
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
Dr. Bryan Ardis - The Antidote 2024 - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yt_rZQn8bI8
(50) Trump about using the military to force 'vaccinate' everyone ('in a very powerful manor')
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Trump-about-using-the-military-to-force-'vaccinate'-everyone-('in-a-very-powerful-manor')-PRESCRIBE-FREEDOM-version:f
Sustainable funerals: What is body liquification? | Popular Science
https://www.popsci.com/environment/sustainable-funerals-body-liquification/
Free Keyword Generator【199+ Keyword Ideas for SEO】
https://sitechecker.pro/keyword-generator-tool/#/
Rapidtags | YouTube Tag Generator and Optimizer
https://rapidtags.io/generator
Elon Musk Shared, Then Removed a Post Absolving Dictators for Genocide
The post falsely claimed that Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler and Mao Zedong were not responsible for the murders of millions of people, but rather public sector workers were.
https://web.archive.org/web/20250314230949/https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/14/technology/elon-musk-x-post-hitler-stalin-mao.html
Yes, President Trump shared an anti-LGBT ‘Pink Triangle' from the Nazi era • FRANCE 24 English - YouTube
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/14/technology/elon-musk-x-post-hitler-stalin-mao.html