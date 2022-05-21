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You Will Always Be In A Battle In A Toxic Relationship, 2022
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32 views • May 21, 2022
Verbal abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse, and spiritual abuse represent a type of assassination, a lynching, manslaughter, or homicide, that is designed to kill, steal and destroy a person’s health, relationships, and life.
Be aware that a person is able to commit manslaughter, homicide, lynching, or assassination when they have a heart that is filled with anger, fury, violence, hatred, abuse, and rage.
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Video by RODNAE Productions:pexel
superlux91pixabayImage by Diana Cibotari from Pixabay
Video by Ron Lach : pexel
Video by Anna Shvets:pexel
Video by Anastasia Shuraeva:pexel
Video by Alex Green: pexel
Be aware that a person is able to commit manslaughter, homicide, lynching, or assassination when they have a heart that is filled with anger, fury, violence, hatred, abuse, and rage.
Video by Taryn Elliott: pexel
Video by Tima Miroshnichenko: pexel
Video by MART PRODUCTION:pexel
Video by Keira Burton: pexel
Video by Sasha Kim: pexel
Video by Monstera:pexel
Video by Пронина Ольга: pexel
Photo by RODNAE Productions: pexel
Photo by Sora Shimazaki: pexel
Video by Alex Green: pexel
Video by cottonbro: pexel
Video by RODNAE Productions:
Video by Anna Shvets: pexels
Video by fauxels: pexels
Video by RODNAE Productions:pexel
superlux91pixabayImage by Diana Cibotari from Pixabay
Video by Ron Lach : pexel
Video by Anna Shvets:pexel
Video by Anastasia Shuraeva:pexel
Video by Alex Green: pexel
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