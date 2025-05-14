Morning Manna - May 14, 2025 - Romans 15:22-27 - Partakers of Spiritual Things

In this powerful session, Rick and Doc examine Paul’s reflections on mission delays, his longing for fellowship, and his commitment to supporting the saints in Jerusalem. They highlight Paul’s perseverance despite hindrances—whether from Satan, divine timing, or life itself—and his desire for rest and support from the Roman believers on his journey to Spain. The discussion emphasizes the tension between calling and community, the responsibility to support gospel work financially, and the blessings of spiritual reciprocity. The hosts draw modern parallels, reminding viewers that the path of ministry may involve detours, but obedience and persistence glorify God.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 05/14/2025





