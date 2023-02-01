YOU MAY HAVE TO WALK ALONE**MESSAGE AND POEM****

We all have had some trying times these pass 2 to 3 years. It has been hurtful for many of us to see loved ones, so called friends, etc., suffer make decisions, and were deceived. Although the suffering is still going on because of DIVOC (COVID) LIE, we as true believers in Christ Yashaya must continue to fight and endure. As we pray for those of you that are truly chosen and AWAKEN by Christ Yashaya whether you are an Hebrew Israelite or Gentile, we ask for you all to pray for us in this work Christ Yashaya has given to us to do. We are all in spiritual warfare and you never know what other brothers and sisters are going through. This is 'why' we must lift up the whole body of Christ Yashaya, especially those that are the THE TRUE SEED OF JACOB, YASHARAHLA, (ISRAEL). We are all under an attack, but we win in the end. Blessings and Shalawam.



Visit HERB FREEDOM website:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.



