Disrupt the Cleaning Industry and Rid the World of Toxic Cleaning Chemicals with Game-Changing USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered Sanitizers & Disinfectants
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
7 views • 1 day ago

To view the "Powerpoint," visit any the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

https://tinyurl.com/GameChangingCleaners

Video going GAME-CHANGING safe, non-toxic, certified USDA Organic AND Environmental Protection Agency-registered hypochlorous acid sanitizers & disinfectants by The HypoChlorous Co. and their part-time, home-based business opportunity by affiliate, Danny Tseng.

Protect your (and your pets' and kids') health (AND SAVE $) by clicking-on my 10% discount affiliate link at: https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing . To also give 10% off to your loved ones & easily share with them, text &/or email them: https://bit.ly/TryHypo

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (AND RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!) AND 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s below:

1+786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 AND email me at any of the below:

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]

[email protected]

If no timely response, reach out to my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor in Heber City, Utah, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected] OR [email protected]

m: 219.789.7180

FINALLY! Sani-TEST. LLC (dba:The Hypochlorous Company) offers SAFE (no wearing of masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, Natural (made with just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity) All-in-One Hygienic Cleaning Products that are EPA-registered (with an UNconditional issuance) or CERTIFIED USDA Organic that act as a:

* Disinfectant

* Deodorizer

* Broad-spectrum Hospital-Grade Bactericide and Viricide (can kill avian flu, salmonella, E. coli, etc.)

 * Fungicide (also kills mold, mildew)

* and is 120 times safer than straight bleach! Safe for the human body as it is produced by our white blood cells to fight off pathogens and viruses.


SAVE 10% by applying discount code: howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing

To learn about the science behind hypochlorous, click-on: https://tryhypo.com/pages/the-science/howtodieofnothing

To view a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit: https://tryhypo.com/pages/faq-1/howtodieofnothing/

If you do place an order with my discount code, please forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] & leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 w/ the date & approx. time of your email so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!

To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/CleaningIndustryDisruption

Re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ & have a mindset-SHIFT by watching either: https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

or https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101 & scheduling a time freedom coaching session with me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to be able to live your dream lifestyle in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching


Also, look around: https://Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5 & https://Linktr.ee/MultiMillionMLMcoaching


For REAL health insurance and to be your own doctor, click-on both:

https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica

&

https://itnyurl.com/Healthmerica


Learn all about glyphosate -- the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed killer -- at my "Glyphosate Guy" channel at: https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy. To share, use: WhatIsRoundup.com

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate (the active ingredient in “Roundup” herbicide/weed killer) Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-guide on Google Drive, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

Keywords
hypochlorous acidsafe sanitizerecolabbest organic cleanercovid-19 killer
