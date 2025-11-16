Disrupt the Cleaning Industry and Rid the World of Toxic Cleaning Chemicals with Game-Changing USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered Sanitizers & Disinfectants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To view the "Powerpoint," visit any the below:
https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome
https://tinyurl.com/GameChangingCleaners
Video going GAME-CHANGING safe, non-toxic, certified USDA Organic AND Environmental Protection Agency-registered hypochlorous acid sanitizers & disinfectants by The HypoChlorous Co. and their part-time, home-based business opportunity by affiliate, Danny Tseng.
Protect your (and your pets' and kids') health (AND SAVE $) by clicking-on my 10% discount affiliate link at: https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing . To also give 10% off to your loved ones & easily share with them, text &/or email them: https://bit.ly/TryHypo
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (AND RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!) AND 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s below:
1+786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 AND email me at any of the below:
[email protected] (PRIMARY)
If no timely response, reach out to my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor in Heber City, Utah, Laurie Gagan:
[email protected] OR [email protected]
m: 219.789.7180
FINALLY! Sani-TEST. LLC (dba:The Hypochlorous Company) offers SAFE (no wearing of masks or gloves required), NON-toxic, Natural (made with just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity) All-in-One Hygienic Cleaning Products that are EPA-registered (with an UNconditional issuance) or CERTIFIED USDA Organic that act as a:
* Disinfectant
* Deodorizer
* Broad-spectrum Hospital-Grade Bactericide and Viricide (can kill avian flu, salmonella, E. coli, etc.)
* Fungicide (also kills mold, mildew)
* and is 120 times safer than straight bleach! Safe for the human body as it is produced by our white blood cells to fight off pathogens and viruses.
SAVE 10% by applying discount code: howtodieofnothing when checking-out at: https://tryhypo.com/howtodieofnothing
To learn about the science behind hypochlorous, click-on: https://tryhypo.com/pages/the-science/howtodieofnothing
To view a list of Frequently Asked Questions, visit: https://tryhypo.com/pages/faq-1/howtodieofnothing/
If you do place an order with my discount code, please forward a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected] & leave me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 w/ the date & approx. time of your email so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!
To share this video, use: https://tinyurl.com/CleaningIndustryDisruption
Re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ & have a mindset-SHIFT by watching either: https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101
or https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101 & scheduling a time freedom coaching session with me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to be able to live your dream lifestyle in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
Also, look around: https://Linktr.ee/FreedomFrom9to5 & https://Linktr.ee/MultiMillionMLMcoaching
For REAL health insurance and to be your own doctor, click-on both:
https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica
&
https://itnyurl.com/Healthmerica
Learn all about glyphosate -- the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed killer -- at my "Glyphosate Guy" channel at: https://brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy. To share, use: WhatIsRoundup.com
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate (the active ingredient in “Roundup” herbicide/weed killer) Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan" e-guide on Google Drive, click-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup