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FEMA Camps, I Mean "Safe Havens"
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576 views • July 27, 2021
It's coming and they want you to know you've been marked for death. The overzealous response to all of this should wake people up but apparently it will take being shackled and hauled off for most to realize it's over.
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SOURCES:
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/564960-do-we-need-safe-havens-for-vaccinated-americans
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/MediaLibraries/URMCMedia/flrtc/preparedness-response-tools/documents/MGT-433announcement_sCHUYLER_4-6-2016.pdf
DONATIONS: https://www.clownworlddating.com/donate/ (dating site almost up!)
SOURCES:
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/564960-do-we-need-safe-havens-for-vaccinated-americans
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/MediaLibraries/URMCMedia/flrtc/preparedness-response-tools/documents/MGT-433announcement_sCHUYLER_4-6-2016.pdf
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