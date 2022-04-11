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"Who Rises Up For Me Against The Wicked?" - Pastor David Scarlett
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
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5 views • April 11, 2022
Pastor Dave Scarlett returns to the Liberty Monks. Are we truly in a final Good vs Evil war for humanity? Pastor Dave Scarlett. is the founder of His Glory – a Christian outreach and Christian Ministry with over 20 million viewers and followers throughout the world.

HIS GLORY is God’s Worldwide Ministry, a Christian outreach and Christian ministry bringing the WORD of HIS GLORY to the world! Our founder, David Scarlett, came to the WORD after getting a taste of Heaven and a vision of JESUS after a near death experience.

HIS GLORY Ministry was formed to bring “the WORD of HIS GLORY to the world.” Through David’s severe trials and tribulations, our loving GOD provided love and redemption. The primary mission of HIS GLORY is to provide hope and bring our Savior’s sheep into the fold.

HIS GLORY will be focusing on saving the lost and providing for the elderly and the poor. Through telling David’s story, we can provide that hope and a way to walk with THE MOST HIGH in HIS GLORY.

www.libertymonks.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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