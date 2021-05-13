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JohnnyJajaja eigenlijk... over zijn liefde, Hannie
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20 views • May 13, 2021
Meisje plagen, zoentjes vragen. Johny heeft het alweer over Hannie, niet hennie... zonder ook maar iets te zeggen.
Er is geen onderbouwde kritiek, eigenlijk is het gewoon luchtvervuiling. Dit werkt bij vrouwen niet wicky de viking nar.
Verder geeft hij al blatend aan wat we zo ook wel zien, hij snapt veel niet. Sooohw, wauw. En wel aardig, hij wenst de volgens mij dappere aanhoorders, veel succes.
Er is geen onderbouwde kritiek, eigenlijk is het gewoon luchtvervuiling. Dit werkt bij vrouwen niet wicky de viking nar.
Verder geeft hij al blatend aan wat we zo ook wel zien, hij snapt veel niet. Sooohw, wauw. En wel aardig, hij wenst de volgens mij dappere aanhoorders, veel succes.
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