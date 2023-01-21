Create New Account
2023 GLOBALIST PLAN FOR YOUR FUTURE
The global bureaucrats want you to be afraid of them. They want us to shut up and follow orders. Ultimately, they want us gone. Global elites believe that They own the world and everything in it including you. The 2023 meeting in Davos Switzerland is hard evidence that they are worried that the mases are waking up. They are also upset that they still are getting less than they planned (carbon tax) from the sweat of your brow. 

Keywords
biblereligionrevelation

