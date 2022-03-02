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The Swine Flu [1976 - 60 Minutes]
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13 views • March 02, 2022
Mike Wallace exposes the many thousands of injuries from the swine flu vaccine in 1976, costing $3.5 billion in claims. The U.S. government in an attempt to avert a repeat of the 1918 flu pandemic, rushed to “inoculate every man, woman and child in the United States”.
The 1976 swine flu (H1N1) did not turn into a global pandemic.#
The 1976 swine flu (H1N1) did not turn into a global pandemic.#
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