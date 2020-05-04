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Episode #1911 - Friday - May 01, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/_5WwxlS96WQ
Trump Knows It's 100x's Worse: General Flynn Knew Too Much About Obama's CIA Operations - 1911-9A
Check out this post from True Pundit The biggest, baddest dude in Washington D.C. might be President Trump but Gen. Mike Flynn is running a close second, according to FBI insiders who fear he may start talking soon. And talking about the FBI and what exactly went down during his ordeal with the Bureau’s Andrew McCabe-infused investigation of Flynn. Those unflattering details, insiders reveal, would bring more unwanted turmoil and public scrutiny to the embattled agency. Especially the FBI’s actions wielded against Flynn which likely involve illegality and corruption.
Trump Knows It’s 100x’s Worse: General Flynn Knew Too Much About Obama’s CIA Operations – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Zzbr30qCin1
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