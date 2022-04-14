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FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.8... A CLIP ABOUT TRIALS
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2 views • April 14, 2022
This is a Broadcast that discusses the subject of "TRIALS"...this is an excerpt from the Sermon Series "Trials,Tribulations and Temptations"...
The Holy Ghost used Apostle Coleman to discuss some Truths about TRIALS in this clip...and it made it into the Mini Series "FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE",and this is NO.8...please have your pens and pads and of course YOUR BIBLES,so that you can follow along in the Teaching.so that you may be Blessed by The Information...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
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©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
The Holy Ghost used Apostle Coleman to discuss some Truths about TRIALS in this clip...and it made it into the Mini Series "FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE",and this is NO.8...please have your pens and pads and of course YOUR BIBLES,so that you can follow along in the Teaching.so that you may be Blessed by The Information...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html
©copyright 2021 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
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