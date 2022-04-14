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FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.8... A CLIP ABOUT TRIALS
The Word of God,TJC,S&O Show
The Word of God,TJC,S&O Show
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This is a Broadcast that discusses the subject of "TRIALS"...this is an excerpt from the Sermon Series "Trials,Tribulations and Temptations"...
The Holy Ghost used Apostle Coleman to discuss some Truths about TRIALS in this clip...and it made it into the Mini Series "FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE",and this is NO.8...please have your pens and pads and of course YOUR BIBLES,so that you can follow along in the Teaching.so that you may be Blessed by The Information...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy