© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/21/2022 Miles Guo: If the CCP takes action against Taiwan between April 26th and May 6th, martial law will certainly be imposed in Beijing, and the situation in Shanghai will be even worse. Putin has started to cozy up to the US, breaking the promise between him and “Xi the Sun”, who has bet that the US wouldn’t fight two wars at the same time. The only uncertainty is whether Xi would make the desperate move of destroying Taiwan