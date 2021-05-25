© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
52) Klinghardt: tecnologia destruindo biologia
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • May 25, 2021
Todos os créditos reservados aos seus autores:
A 26 de Agosto de 2019, milhares de pessoas juntaram-se para reflectir sobre a Crise 5G: Consciência e responsabilidade: https://the5Gsummit.com
Technology is Destroying Our Kids' Empathy | 07/08/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTlde6O4veU
Klinghardt Institute - Dr Klinghardt e Daniela Deiosso responde a muitas das perguntas levantadas pelos seus seguidores, apresentação a Março 20, 2020 - 'Dr Klinghardt's latest discoveries on COVID-19':
Klinghardt *********** 2nd Q&A 25th March | 25/03/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30aqtzIfc1Y
Recomendado:
Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8szS3OBvuQ
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
A 26 de Agosto de 2019, milhares de pessoas juntaram-se para reflectir sobre a Crise 5G: Consciência e responsabilidade: https://the5Gsummit.com
Technology is Destroying Our Kids' Empathy | 07/08/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTlde6O4veU
Klinghardt Institute - Dr Klinghardt e Daniela Deiosso responde a muitas das perguntas levantadas pelos seus seguidores, apresentação a Março 20, 2020 - 'Dr Klinghardt's latest discoveries on COVID-19':
Klinghardt *********** 2nd Q&A 25th March | 25/03/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30aqtzIfc1Y
Recomendado:
Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8szS3OBvuQ
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.