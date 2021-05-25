BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

52) Klinghardt: tecnologia destruindo biologia
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
68 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • May 25, 2021
Todos os créditos reservados aos seus autores:

A 26 de Agosto de 2019, milhares de pessoas juntaram-se para reflectir sobre a Crise 5G: Consciência e responsabilidade: https://the5Gsummit.com
Technology is Destroying Our Kids' Empathy | 07/08/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTlde6O4veU
Klinghardt Institute - Dr Klinghardt e Daniela Deiosso responde a muitas das perguntas levantadas pelos seus seguidores, apresentação a Março 20, 2020 - 'Dr Klinghardt's latest discoveries on COVID-19':
Klinghardt *********** 2nd Q&A 25th March | 25/03/2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30aqtzIfc1Y

Recomendado:
Radiação microondas mata neurónios | Dr. Suleyman Kaplan (2014)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8szS3OBvuQ

MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Keywords
emf5gwi-fipandemiaelectrosmogmicroondastecnologiaradiacaoimunidadebiologiadietrich klinghardtmelatonina
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Giant &#8220;Blobs&#8221; beneath Earth&#8217;s surface shape planet&#8217;s magnetic field for millions of years

Giant “Blobs” beneath Earth’s surface shape planet’s magnetic field for millions of years

Kevin Hughes
12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

Zoey Sky
Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Willow Tohi
Study: HIIT Preserved Lean Muscle While Reducing Fat in Older Adults

Study: HIIT Preserved Lean Muscle While Reducing Fat in Older Adults

Petra Stone
Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Dietitians Review Evidence on Raw Onions, Blood Sugar, and Insulin

Patrick Lewis
What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

What TCM Says About Your Face And Lung Health

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy