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Psychological Challenges of Covid 19
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25 views • July 10, 2020
There is so much conflicting and disinformation about Covid 19 that it
is near impossible for the average person to know the truth about its
impact on America. It is difficult enough even for doctors who have
spent hundreds of hours studying Covid 19 to know this. This coupled
with the conflicts of interest of the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO adds
tremendously to the difficulty in knowing the true story. Dr. Len and
Francesco look at this from the multiple perspectives that include
families, patients, healthcare workers and the governmental
organizations that regulate the management of Covid 19. They go on to
address the holistic and spiritual aspects of what is happening and how
we can make some sense out of what is happening
is near impossible for the average person to know the truth about its
impact on America. It is difficult enough even for doctors who have
spent hundreds of hours studying Covid 19 to know this. This coupled
with the conflicts of interest of the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO adds
tremendously to the difficulty in knowing the true story. Dr. Len and
Francesco look at this from the multiple perspectives that include
families, patients, healthcare workers and the governmental
organizations that regulate the management of Covid 19. They go on to
address the holistic and spiritual aspects of what is happening and how
we can make some sense out of what is happening
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