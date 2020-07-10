Psychological Challenges of Covid 19

There is so much conflicting and disinformation about Covid 19 that it

is near impossible for the average person to know the truth about its

impact on America. It is difficult enough even for doctors who have

spent hundreds of hours studying Covid 19 to know this. This coupled

with the conflicts of interest of the FDA, CDC, NIH, and WHO adds

tremendously to the difficulty in knowing the true story. Dr. Len and

Francesco look at this from the multiple perspectives that include

families, patients, healthcare workers and the governmental

organizations that regulate the management of Covid 19. They go on to

address the holistic and spiritual aspects of what is happening and how

we can make some sense out of what is happening