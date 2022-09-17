Create New Account
MEDIA MAGIK
80 views
channel image
Frog News World
Published 2 months ago
The Video Magazine of Independent Journalism takes a close look at the matrix of modern media manipulation with an emphasis on Today's News concerning The Ukraine War, The Mar-A-Lago Raid, Fake News, Holograms and so much more. Information and Entertainment for the Agile Mind  VOL 1 No. 6

Keywords
fake newssatirecurrent eventsnewspoliticsmediahologramsproject blue beamukraine war

