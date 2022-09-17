MEDIA MAGIK

The Video Magazine of Independent Journalism takes a close look at the matrix of modern media manipulation with an emphasis on Today's News concerning The Ukraine War, The Mar-A-Lago Raid, Fake News, Holograms and so much more. Information and Entertainment for the Agile Mind VOL 1 No. 6

....................................................................

Support Indie Media BUY US A COFFEE https://www.buymeacoffee.com/frognewsworld FIVE BUCKS OFF

Ghost Logo Merch = https://www.teechip.com/stores/frognewsworld?coupon=FROG5

HUMANITY + UNITY = VICTORY Tee = https://teechip.com/victoryforhumanity?coupon=FROG5

all proceeds go to video production costs

FOLLOW US ON YOUR FAVORITE SOCIAL MEDIA

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/seventeenbrigade

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-1785117

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3b7DpWNLX6Vq/

GAB SOCIAL: https://gab.com/FrogNewsWorld

LIBRTI: https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/frog-news-world-report

PARLER: https://parler.com/17Brigade