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MEDICAL PROOF the Jab Is "Murder" -- Dr. Vernon Coleman
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361 views • November 24, 2021
Dr. Vernon Coleman:
==Medical Proof The Covid Jab Is "Murder" by Dr. Vernon Coleman==
*** "We conclude that the mRNA vaccine dramatically increases inflammation of the endothelium and T-cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination." ***
The endothelium is a layer of cells lining blood vessels and lymphatic vessels -- T-cells are a type of white cell.
==Medical Proof The Covid Jab Is "Murder" by Dr. Vernon Coleman==
*** "We conclude that the mRNA vaccine dramatically increases inflammation of the endothelium and T-cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination." ***
The endothelium is a layer of cells lining blood vessels and lymphatic vessels -- T-cells are a type of white cell.
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