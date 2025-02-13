NYC Mayor Adams wants emergency meeting with FEMA after $80M cuts for migrants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls for emergency meeting with FEMA after $80M cuts for migrants.
”It’s unfortunate the previous administration left us with a huge price tag and we want to sit down and explain how we believe that the cost of a national issue should not be on the backs of our cities,” the New York City mayor said.