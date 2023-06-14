Gravity is complete 🐂💩. Made up and unprovable nonsense. So says an MIT professor

Jim Crenshaw
June 14, 2023
He may know something. He has published over 400 papers. Gravity is Bovine Scatology. Everything has an electrostatic force. Buoyancy and density sort out the details. Hello Tesla.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pAXGwrc3UCeU/
