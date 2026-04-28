Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Hub, Yet Lines Retreat On Key Fronts

Ukrainian drones have attacked the Tuapse oil refinery once again. Only four days have passed since the fire at the marine terminal was fully extinguished following previous attacks. A new fire has been reported at one of the terminal’s fuel tanks.

In turn, Russia launched overnight long-range drone strikes on port and logistics facilities in the Odesa region. Warehouses, equipment, cargo storage tanks, administrative buildings, and freight vehicles were destroyed. A ship under the flag of Palau was reportedly damaged.

In the Sumy region, Ukrainian forces are not gaining the upper hand. Although the deployment of additional units in the form of separate assault regiments helped to contain the largest Russian breakthroughs, it had no impact on the overall situation. On April 27, the Russian 34th Brigade of the ‘North’ military group took full control of the village of Taratutino. The Ukrainian 425th Separate Assault Regiment and the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade defended this section of the front, but were forced to retreat westward.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces continue to maintain their offensive capabilities. The Russian 69th Division’s assault units from the 6th Combined Arms Army drove Ukrainian fighters out of the village of Zemlyanki amid intense combat.

The Slavyansk sector remains one of the most challenging areas for the Russian army. The urban area is surrounded by a network of settlements that the Ukrainian military has fortified over the years. The entire sector effectively forms a single network of defensive fortifications, turning it into a veritable fortress.

The battle for Konstantinovka is in full swing. The Russian command has shifted its efforts from storming the urban area to bypassing the settlement on the flanks. On April 26, Russian advance units secured a foothold in the village of Dolgaya Balka. The following day, April 27, Ukrainian troops were completely driven out of Ilyinovka. The southern prong of the encirclement of Konstantinovka is expanding.

Meanwhile, the pressure on the city itself is not letting up. Russian combat aviation remains highly active in this sector of the front. Yesterday, it was reported that a heavy aerial bomb strike destroyed the deployment site of a unit of the Ukrainian 100th Brigade.

The situation remains extremely difficult for both sides. Russian troops are systematically taking up more advantageous positions and gradually encircling the city. The static defensive posture of the Ukrainian troops will not help them win this battle.

https://southfront.press/ukraine-retreat-on-key-fronts/