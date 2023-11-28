Create New Account
Alien Presence: The Nazi Clown Show
APOCRA
14 Subscribers
35 views
Published 15 hours ago

A look at the forces who handle David Grusch, the Nazi security state "whistleblower" who they say is fighting against government secrecy concerning the Alien Presence.

Description box not accepting my references?!!

https://johnbphillips.substack.com/

John’s Book Electromagnetic Revolution https://amzn.to/3sIF8UQ

References

https://abovethelaw.com/2023/06/serious-fed-unafraid-of-legal-jeopardy-in-claim-of-recovered-alien-craft-government-ufo-coverup/

https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/03/20/the-multibillion-dollar-u-s-spy-agency-you-havent-heard-of-trump/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ufo-hearing-congress-uap-takeaways-whistleblower-conference-david-grusch-2023/

https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3583248/statement-by-deputy-secretary-of-defense-kathleen-hicks-on-the-upcoming-departu/

https://lweb.cfa.harvard.edu/~loeb/LK1.pdf

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/former-intelligence-community-inspector-general-i-charles-bakaj

https://luforu.org/robert-i-sarbacher/









Keywords
aliensufouapdavid grusch

