CHP Talks: Derek Reimer—Arrested for Protecting Kids!
19 views • 24 hours ago

October 2, 2025: My guest this week is Pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary. Derek feeds and ministers to the homeless in Calgary but was arrested for peacefully presenting biblical truth at a “Drag Queen Story Hour.” He was arrested again for attempting to discuss—with a library manager—the use of a public library for these types of events. He served 105 days behind bars and has now served 9 months of a 12-month sentence under house arrest. He is not allowed to pastor at his church and his regular work as a drywaller has been limited by restrictions imposed by his probation officer. This has seriously reduced his family’s income.


You can learn more about Derek and his ministry at: https://mission7ministries.com

You can help support Derek and his family during this time when he is not able to work regularly by contacting him at: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

