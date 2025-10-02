CHP Talks: Derek Reimer—Arrested for Protecting Kids!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 2, 2025: My guest this week is Pastor Derek Reimer of Calgary. Derek feeds and ministers to the homeless in Calgary but was arrested for peacefully presenting biblical truth at a “Drag Queen Story Hour.” He was arrested again for attempting to discuss—with a library manager—the use of a public library for these types of events. He served 105 days behind bars and has now served 9 months of a 12-month sentence under house arrest. He is not allowed to pastor at his church and his regular work as a drywaller has been limited by restrictions imposed by his probation officer. This has seriously reduced his family’s income.
You can learn more about Derek and his ministry at: https://mission7ministries.com
You can help support Derek and his family during this time when he is not able to work regularly by contacting him at: [email protected]
