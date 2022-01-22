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5G - WHAT THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW! Still a MUST WATCH about 5G & years Prewarning the VACCINE would Involve 5G to Kill Us - Fullerton Informer
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271 views • January 22, 2022
After you watch the video, also look at this government paper, "Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBcvIR35KRU&;ab_channel=TheFullertonInformer
https://thefullertoninformer.com/apple-666-project-inkwell-and-agenda-21-an-expose-with-an-all-star-cast/SHARE, DOWNLOAD AND WARN THE MASSES-JOE IMBRIANO ON 5G, 5G DANGERS, 5G INFORMATION, 60GHZ WIGIG, AND HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF WITH SHIELDING, CARBON 60, AND, CARBONYL IRON
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBcvIR35KRU&;ab_channel=TheFullertonInformer
https://thefullertoninformer.com/apple-666-project-inkwell-and-agenda-21-an-expose-with-an-all-star-cast/SHARE, DOWNLOAD AND WARN THE MASSES-JOE IMBRIANO ON 5G, 5G DANGERS, 5G INFORMATION, 60GHZ WIGIG, AND HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF WITH SHIELDING, CARBON 60, AND, CARBONYL IRON
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