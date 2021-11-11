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First Things First: Prioritize Whatever Makes Your Soul Shine
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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31 views • November 11, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/2YOag6X
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#nature #mentalhealth #forestbathing

I am playing hookie from building programs today to do some forest bathing. It's been glorious the last couple of days in Western NC and I just wanted to chat with y'all about making sure you prioritize those things that make you happiest to be alive.

Another mental health video!
___________________________________

▶️Primal Information Referenced in Video:

Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
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-Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb

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Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi

With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

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▶️Work with me:
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▶️Schedule a Virtual Movement Session:
https://cultivatedchange.krew.live/profile
____________________________________

▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

___________________________________

▶️Creds:
Primal Health Coach
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

___________________________________

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