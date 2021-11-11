First Things First: Prioritize Whatever Makes Your Soul Shine

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#nature #mentalhealth #forestbathing
I am playing hookie from building programs today to do some forest bathing. It's been glorious the last couple of days in Western NC and I just wanted to chat with y'all about making sure you prioritize those things that make you happiest to be alive.
Another mental health video!
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