THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Tuesday 7/5/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

STRICT GUN CONTROL FAILS TO STOP ANOTHER MASS SHOOTINGGun control is really meant to empower the government, not to save lives

That's why the elites are all for it. Do you really think they care about you? Tune in as we discuss this and more!

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