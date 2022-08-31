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American Policy Center Founder Tom DeWeese Sheds Light on Dark Details of Agenda 21
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87 views • August 31, 2022


Founder of the American Policy Center, Tom DeWeese, explains how Agenda 21 seeks to accomplish its goal of achieving total world control through the eradication of private property ownership, population control, and radical environmentalism. Agenda 21 is a deceptive blueprint for reorganizing human society as we know it. This demonic plot sprung forth from a globalist Earth Summit held in Rio de Janeiro back in 1992. Tom draws attention to the term “sustainable development,” which is nothing more than a crafty term to exercise control over every area of our lives. Tom additionally explains the frightening role of non-governmental organizations in local politics, as well as the key to pushing back against the globalist agenda: getting involved at the local level.



TAKEAWAYS


“Smart growth” is the eradication of private property ownership and the radical push to move all people into cities


Our Founding Fathers understood that property ownership was the key to maintaining our freedoms


Local leadership positions are often overlooked by American voters, but they are immeasurably important roles 


George H.W. Bush was one of the world leaders who attended the infamous Earth Summit in 1992 that birthed the evils of Agenda 21



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Sustainable Book: https://amzn.to/3e52OvD

Erase Book: https://amzn.to/3PVXfgd

The Activist’s Handbook: https://amzn.to/3QFWqJp

Agenda 21 Downloadable PDF: https://bit.ly/3PEYGQ2 

World Economic Forum: https://www.weforum.org/ 

United Nations: https://www.un.org/en/ 

American Planning Association: https://www.planning.org/

Planners Network: http://www.plannersnetwork.org/

National Association of Realtors: https://www.nar.realtor/ 

Agenda 2030 Interview: https://bit.ly/3pxPqm5  


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Website: https://americanpolicy.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americanpolicycenter 


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Keywords
americaglobalistsnwonew world orderunited nationsagenda 21tom deweese2030world controlsatanic elitestina griffincounter culture momamerican policy founder
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