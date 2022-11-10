This Is How Meta Genomics Works

Do you know what meta genomics is? 🧬

In this video, Sunny Jain, the CEO and founder of Sun Genomics, explains how they are able to probiotics tailored to a help people achieve optimal gut health.



According to Sunny, meta genomics allows them to ANALYZE the bacteria of the gut and identify which ones are producing the proper levels of health-promoting molecules and then engineer them to produce even more specific molecules that will help them optimize their gut health. 🧫



