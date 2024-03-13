Create New Account
Scott Ritter: The U.S. Military is NOT PREPARED for War with Yemen, Lebanon and Israel is in Trouble
Published 19 hours ago

Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter gives his BOMBSHELL take on why the US cannot defeat Yemen and how Lebanon's possible entrance into a wider Middle East war is big trouble for Israel.

Mirrored - Danny Haiphong

