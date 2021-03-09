© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nazi SS U.S military JCS tried to bomb Capitol & all congress members to start WW3 nuclear war NWO
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
190 views • March 09, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021). Attempt by the Nazi SS Schutzstaffel Pentagon U.S. military to blow up the Congress members and blame the terrorism on Iran and Russia to bring in their Illuminati NWO AntiChrist’s one-world government Nazi eugenics genocide of Slavs Asians Middle-Easterners Blacks Indians Hispanics through their false flag World War 3 nuclear war, which God stopped, again. General Kimmy’s Life Force Global organization has changed its name to United Network News and G-Force. It has the logo of the phoenix rising from the ashes. Kimmy reports that General Milley and his Illuminati cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar “Black Sun” Nazi SS Schutzstaffel faction was planning to blow apart the Capitol building and all their rival Satanist cabal congress members at once using Cuban scud missiles from their 12 navy ships on both coast with 2 scud missiles each, and blame it on Iran and Russia to start their Illuminati NWO “order out of chaos.” She reports that the U.S. taxpayer’s money Blackwater company Nazi SS global army’s CEO Derek Prince is running the forged counterfeit money made by President George Bush Senior that has been paid to various nations, but they cannot cash it. They were going to use it to finance the 1.93 trillion dollar congress budget. All the bombings in Lebanon and wars were being financed by these fake money by Derek Prince and the Pentagon Nazi SS generals. The ISIS terrorists are these Nazi SS Blackwater company space fleet’s and other private security firm’s employees. Kimmy reports that the Nazi SS faction’s General Milley was firing missiles on his own American forces, as his private security company Nazi SS Schutzstaffel army was firing missiles against both Iran and their own forces in Syria trying to cause World War 3 to bring in their AntiChrist’s NWO one-world religion one-world government one-world economy out of the ashes of the false flag religious nuclear war. Furthermore, the Illuminati NWO Sanhedrin Chabad globalist elites Sabbatean Satanist Babylonian exile Judaism Kabbalah witchcraft “Amalekite Edomite Dan tribe” “Fake Jews” rabbis Draco reptilian nephilim genetic bloodline lineage people necromancy spirit guide channeling witches’ soul-scalped stolen avatar bodies Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars ordered an attack on their own Israeli cargo ship with their own Israeli forces with a false flag global terrorist attack to blame it on Iran. They were going to drag Russia and India into the war, also. They would have been able to depopulate billions of their hated human homo-sapiens specie people. Their Illuminati information monopoly censorship and information theft hacking agency Microsoft company was trying to attack their own U.S. Department of Defense system and blame it on China to escalate World War 3 into a nuclear war. The shapeshifting Draco faction’s missile that was shot at Donald Trump’s Air Force One plane when he was going to North Korea to meet Jong-un was fired out of this very same Microsoft data center underground missile base to try to kill him. The NSA’s bitcoin is run by Microsoft from there. Their Elon Musk’s Starlink system was to control the Internet. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and warn and expose and inform 100% of God’s truth to all humans to mobilize God’s spiritual army, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.