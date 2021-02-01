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California Doctors on COVID-19 (April 22nd 2020)
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50 views • February 01, 2021
See the press conference Youtube BANNED of the Doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi reporting on their COVID-19 response in California. Millions of cases - small amount of death was the verdict. Early on in the pandemic we could already see how weak the SARS-CoV-2 virus actually is in reality.
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