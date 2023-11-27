Create New Account
🌟 The Healing Power Of Compassion In Medicine 🌡️💖
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 20 hours ago

✨Let’s Embrace the power of love in medicine with Dr. Gladys McGarey 102-year-old Mother of Holistic Medicine. 💪🏼

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Q6tnjo

 🌿 Embrace the profound impact of listening with love. 💕

👩 Understanding and addressing what works or needs attention in the

realm of medicine is fueled by compassion. 💕⚕️

💙👨 Let love be the driving force for healing! 🩺🌈

To learn more about Dr. Gladys McGarey and her work, you can visit her website https://gladysmcgarey.com/!

Keywords
holistic medicinehealthcarehealth and disease

