CDC Hiding Study Data: Crimes and Collusion With Big Pharma

On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane tears open the fraud within the CDC and makes a case for moving past investigating the criminal enterprise masquerading as a public health agency and calls for a dismantling by Congress, especially since it has been allowed to use U.S. taxpayer money to purchase and enrich itself and its leadership with over 4000 vaccine patents.In the second segment, Dr. Jane breaks down the leaked EMA emails exposing the collusion among 2 international regulatory agencies and the U.S. FDA to meet a political deadline for approval of these dangerous injections even before any of them received study results. Then show closes with a look at Pfizer and the FDA’s recent decision hold off on the request for an EUA expansion for babies and toddlers. Could the walls be closing in on these criminals? Can they feel their time is running out.Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBYWatch Every Episode Of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show: