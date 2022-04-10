© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will We Allow The NWO To Groom Our Children?
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • April 10, 2022
The grooming has hit new lows of perversion and pervasiveness. Placing most people in a slow acting state of shock that precedes outrage and yet another plea to our Government to protect children from pedophile indoctrination. But the government isn't listening to the average American Mother and Father. They are all ears for the NGOs,the United Nations and World Economic Forum. All in the name of their infernal master.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.