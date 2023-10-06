Hearts of Oak: Diana West - Has America Become a Police State?

(Sep, 25, 2023) Interview summary by Peter Mcilvenna: Diana West returns to Hearts of Oak to discuss a shocking Rasmussen poll which found that two-thirds of American voters are worried that their country is turning into a police state.The poll was carried out last month and 72% of those surveyed were concerned that the US was becoming tyrannical, with a government that is engaged in mass surveillance, censorship, ideological indoctrination and the targeting of political opponents.

Even more incredible is that a whopping 67% of Democrats agreed with these concerns.

This is a step change on American opinion and shows the deep mistrust of the government from both Republican and Democrat voters.

Diana also gives us some insights on why she thinks a majority of those polled also believe that “The FBI is a danger to the freedom and security of law-abiding Americans”.

Diana West is an award-winning journalist and the author of The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy, American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character and The Death of the Grown-Up: How America's Arrested Development Is Bringing Down Western Civilization. Diana is also one of 19 co-authors of Shariah:The Threat to America (a Center for Security Policy publication).

Diana’s work has appeared in many publications and news sites including The American Spectator, Breitbart News, The Daily Caller, Dispatch International, The Epoch Times, Family Security Matters, Gates of Vienna, Manhattan, Inc., M, Inc., National Wildlife Magazine, The New Criterion, The Public Interest, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Times, The Washington Post Magazine and The Weekly Standard. She has made numerous television, documentary and radio appearances, and addressed audiences including at the American Legion, the Danish Parliament, the Heritage Foundation, the Hudson Foundation, ICON, Institute for the Study of Strategy and Politics, Judicial Watch, the National Vietnam Veteran and Gulf War Coalition, the Naval War College, the Union League Club, and Yale.





