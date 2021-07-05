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THE TEN STAGES OF GENOCIDE - Politics to wipe out humanity! Report: Greg Reese!
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187 views • July 05, 2021
How politicians you vote for, turn like a snake to bite the hand that feeds it! They take your taxes and tell you what to do, mind control you through media, while they profit from your compliance! The poison of the state!
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